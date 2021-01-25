Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for First Internet Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

INBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

INBK stock opened at $32.49 on Monday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.79.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INBK. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 61.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 73,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

