Piper Sandler Weighs in on Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Private Financial in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

Boston Private Financial stock opened at $13.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Boston Private Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $114,434.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Boston Private Financial during the third quarter worth $57,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Boston Private Financial during the third quarter worth $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 205.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boston Private Financial during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Boston Private Financial during the third quarter worth $162,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

