Piper Sandler Weighs in on M&T Bank Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for M&T Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.86. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.23.

M&T Bank stock opened at $143.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.84. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in M&T Bank by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

