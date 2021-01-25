Piper Sandler Weighs in on PBF Energy Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($10.81) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($9.40). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.58) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors lowered PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. CSFB lowered PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

PBF opened at $8.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $994.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.95. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $29.58.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

