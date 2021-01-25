Piper Sandler Weighs in on Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.24.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PNFP. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

PNFP stock opened at $73.18 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $73.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $240,607.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $483,051.50. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

