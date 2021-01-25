Piper Sandler Weighs in on United Community Banks, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for United Community Banks in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.29 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $31.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $32.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,032 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,903,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after acquiring an additional 71,135 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,150,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,479,000 after acquiring an additional 80,047 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 851,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 336,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after acquiring an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.