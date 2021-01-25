Piper Sandler Weighs in on V.F. Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for V.F. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will earn $3.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.52. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for V.F.’s FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VFC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.72.

VFC stock opened at $83.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of -645.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.02. V.F. has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

In other news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 4,753.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

