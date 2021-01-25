Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.66 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000425 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $23.66 million and $1.32 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00272247 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00105890 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00033468 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000660 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain's total supply is 173,140,983 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain's official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

