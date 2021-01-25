PirateCash (PIRATE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. PirateCash has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $7,609.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PirateCash has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PirateCash Coin Trading

PirateCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.