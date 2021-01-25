Pixelworks (PXLW) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ: PXLW) recently:

1/23/2021 – Pixelworks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

1/21/2021 – Pixelworks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/12/2021 – Pixelworks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/9/2021 – Pixelworks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ PXLW opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $138.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. Pixelworks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.23.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 51.96% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXLW. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Pixelworks by 421.9% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Pixelworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pixelworks by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

