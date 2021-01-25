Plair Achieves Market Cap of $622,478.37 (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Plair has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Plair coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Plair has a market cap of $622,478.37 and $6,147.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00072875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $248.89 or 0.00766084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006351 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00048039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.23 or 0.04223687 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017612 BTC.

About Plair

Plair is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . The official website for Plair is plair.life . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Plair Coin Trading

Plair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

