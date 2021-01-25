Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLNT. DA Davidson upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

PLNT opened at $79.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,133.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.89 and a 200-day moving average of $65.58. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $7,405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 89,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $6,757,031.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 505,703 shares of company stock valued at $38,517,224. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,860,000 after buying an additional 114,960 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 208,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after buying an additional 19,762 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

