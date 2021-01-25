PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to post $48.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.25 million. PlayAGS reported sales of $77.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year sales of $168.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.80 million to $175.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $222.20 million, with estimates ranging from $213.32 million to $243.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. The business had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.51 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.79.

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $5.83 on Monday. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 13.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,358 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PlayAGS by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

