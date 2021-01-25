PlayChip 1-Day Volume Hits $141.00 (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One PlayChip coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlayChip has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayChip has a market cap of $5.14 million and $141.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00070017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.81 or 0.00732097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00047235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.08 or 0.04185568 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017268 BTC.

About PlayChip

PlayChip is a coin. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 coins. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com . PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

