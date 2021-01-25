PlayGame (PXG) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $548.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $45,038.96 and approximately $548.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlayGame has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00074204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.02 or 0.00797729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00051995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.44 or 0.04341924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015466 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017348 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

