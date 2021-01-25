Playkey 1-Day Volume Tops $49,086.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Playkey token can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a market capitalization of $141,174.76 and approximately $49,086.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Playkey has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00070964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $245.80 or 0.00760395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00048680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.33 or 0.04208338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017769 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

PKT is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

