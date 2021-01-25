Playtech plc (PTEC.L) (LON:PTEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $499.00

Playtech plc (PTEC.L) (LON:PTEC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 499 ($6.52) and last traded at GBX 486.60 ($6.36), with a volume of 117402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 485.30 ($6.34).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 424.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 368.65. The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

