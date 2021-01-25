Plexus Holdings plc (POS.L) (LON:POS) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Plexus Holdings plc (POS.L) (LON:POS) were up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.44 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.75 ($0.24). Approximately 30,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 31,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 15.48. The firm has a market cap of £18.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93.

Plexus Holdings plc (POS.L) Company Profile (LON:POS)

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It principally markets POS-GRIP, a patented method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealing, which includes deforming one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

