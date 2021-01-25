Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 4,711 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,925 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.3% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Intel by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 32,884 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,359 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Intel by 7.4% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 907,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $46,998,000 after buying an additional 62,810 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 133,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $56.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.49. The company has a market cap of $232.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

