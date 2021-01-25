PlutusDeFi Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One PlutusDeFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. PlutusDeFi has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00052415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00125402 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00071802 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00265168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00066596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00036920 BTC.

About PlutusDeFi

PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 tokens. PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi . The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com

Buying and Selling PlutusDeFi

PlutusDeFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlutusDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlutusDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

