(PLZLY) (OTCMKTS:PLZLY) Trading Down 13.8%

(PLZLY) (OTCMKTS:PLZLY) shares were down 13.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

About (PLZLY) (OTCMKTS:PLZLY)

Polyus Gold International Limited is engaged in the production and sale of gold. The Company’s segments include Krasnoyarsk business unit, which consists of mining and sale of gold from the Olimpiada, Blagodatnoye and Titimukhta mines, and research, exploration and development work at Olimpiada and Blagodatnoye deposits; Irkutsk alluvial business unit, including mining and sale of gold from several alluvial deposits; Irkutsk ore business unit, including mining and sale of gold from the Verninskoye mine, and research, exploration and development works at Smezhny and Medvezhy Zapadny deposits; Yakutia Kuranakh business unit, including mining and sale of gold from the Kuranakh mines; Magadan business unit that performs development works at the Natalka deposit; Exploration business unit, including research and exploration works in several regions of the Russian federation, and Capital construction unit that performs construction works at Natalka, Verninskoye, Olimpiada and other deposits.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for (PLZLY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (PLZLY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.