Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 92,869 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 418.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,869 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.15. 2,392,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,792. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average of $61.97. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $66.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.