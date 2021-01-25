Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 78,942 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 78,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,668,000. Rockwell Automation makes up 1.5% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Rockwell Automation at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 16,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Stephens started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.47.

NYSE ROK traded down $5.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $260.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $247,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,595.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,463 shares of company stock worth $19,609,509. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

