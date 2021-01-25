Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 880.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,508 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $95,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $328.11. 38,851,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,765,693. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $330.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

