Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $16.58 Million in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 408,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,718,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 854,299 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 910,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in American International Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other American International Group news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder International Group I. American bought 625,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,068,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,770. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average is $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

