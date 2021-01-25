Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,086 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,520,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,893,000 after purchasing an additional 869,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,054 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,905,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 198,311 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,555,000 after purchasing an additional 282,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,420 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.10. 2,102,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,887. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.08 and its 200 day moving average is $126.08. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $128.23.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.