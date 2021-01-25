Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $17.95 Million Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 540,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,945,000. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 1.3% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,445,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760,961 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,260 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,723,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,424,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 28,489,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,785,035. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08. The company has a market cap of $133.30 billion, a PE ratio of 86.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.