Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $22.52 Million Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 188,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,000. Medtronic accounts for about 1.7% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,286,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $121.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.85 and its 200-day moving average is $106.98.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

