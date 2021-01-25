Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 645,131 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5,068.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,131 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 58.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $10.99. 91,653,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,762,789. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

