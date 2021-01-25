Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 24,087 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.92.

Shares of NVDA traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $546.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,258,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,532,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $527.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.35. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.28, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.