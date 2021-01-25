Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 11,744 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,744 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 1.9% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $24,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 121.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,331,000 after buying an additional 380,473 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,986.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 242,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,641,000 after buying an additional 231,109 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,078,000 after buying an additional 229,409 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 61.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after purchasing an additional 208,357 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $472.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.96.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $567.76. 1,622,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,488. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.09. The company has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $585.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

