Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,758 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,210,756,000 after purchasing an additional 376,531 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.0% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $238,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.58.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $4.23 on Monday, hitting $518.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,655. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $479.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $205.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

