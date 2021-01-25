Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 31,706 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,706 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $19,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 334.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $56.25. 50,081,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,557,535. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $56.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.02.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

