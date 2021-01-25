Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 40,281 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,281 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $20,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 127.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $249.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,391. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.79 and a 200-day moving average of $222.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $250.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

