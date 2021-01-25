Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $7.66 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.54.

Shares of AMAT traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.12. 8,328,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,379,695. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.64 and a 200 day moving average of $71.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

