Polis Market Capitalization Tops $6.68 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Polis token can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00002041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a market capitalization of $6.68 million and approximately $6,861.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polis has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000283 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00024393 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 138.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Token Trading

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars.

