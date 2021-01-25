PolypuX (PUX) Market Cap Hits $132,823.55

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. One PolypuX token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PolypuX has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. PolypuX has a total market capitalization of $132,823.55 and $1,055.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00052607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00124848 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00071572 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00268672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00066980 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00036592 BTC.

PolypuX Token Profile

PolypuX was first traded on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com

Buying and Selling PolypuX

PolypuX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

