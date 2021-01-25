PopularCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $176,766.79 and $3.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 56.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.66 or 0.00422868 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,364.83 or 0.99762371 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00033871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00024047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000194 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,142,893,729 coins. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.