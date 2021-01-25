Populous Price Tops $0.91 on Major Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Populous has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $48.27 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00002798 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00072256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.22 or 0.00794129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00048823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.06 or 0.04350314 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00015657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017533 BTC.

About Populous

Populous is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

