PotlatchDeltic (PCH) to Release Earnings on Monday

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 1st. Analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PCH stock opened at $52.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on PCH. TheStreet raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.