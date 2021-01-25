Power Ledger (POWR) Reaches Market Cap of $48.72 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $48.72 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Ledger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00069985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.11 or 0.00740635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00047920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.12 or 0.04172287 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016846 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

POWR is a token. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,992,467 tokens. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.