PressOne 24-Hour Volume Tops $19,842.00 (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 33.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, PressOne has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One PressOne token can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. PressOne has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $19,842.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PressOne

PressOne (CRYPTO:PRS) is a token. It launched on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone . The official website for PressOne is press.one

PressOne Token Trading

PressOne can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

