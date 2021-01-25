PRiVCY (PRIV) Price Hits $0.0016

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One PRiVCY coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. PRiVCY has a market capitalization of $26,085.73 and approximately $9.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PRiVCY has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00050406 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PRiVCY Profile

PRIV is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

