Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Buys 3,104 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 62,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,126,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,329,250. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

