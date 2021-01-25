Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,581 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.63. 1,018,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,202. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average is $61.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.401 per share. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

