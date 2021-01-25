Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $12.41 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,606 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $12,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $78,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 74.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

SPDW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.92. 1,814,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,650. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $35.23.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

