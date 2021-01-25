Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.6% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Resource Planning Group grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $4,156,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 202,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,777,000 after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 176,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $82.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,160,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,981. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average is $82.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

