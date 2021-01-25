Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,412 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 4.1% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $20,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.79. 33,256,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,050,703. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $217.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

