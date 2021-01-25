Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 1,831 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.5% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 86,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,206,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.87. 327,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,212. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.44. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $181.05.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

