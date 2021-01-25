Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 90,175 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.6% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 582.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.27. 1,169,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,189. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.66. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $55.41.

